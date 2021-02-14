This Two-Owner 1963 Dodge Polara 500 Is Almost Fully Original

Near $8K Papa Bear Teardrop Camper Is Looking to Take Over the Trailer Scene

Manufactured for the 1963 model year, the Polara 500 offered by Streetside Classics is a low-mileage time capsule that’s looking for its third owner in almost six decades. Finished in Ivory over a red-and-white interior, the two-door hardtop shows merely 88,063 miles (141,724 kilometers) on the clock. 57 photos



The Polara 500 carried an MSRP of $3,019, along with $92 for the destination charge. The most expensive options listed are the TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission ($210.70), Music Master radio ($58.50), and power steering ($42,60). All told, this bad boy left the dealership with a net price of $3,663.75 or $31,410 adjusted for inflation.



Pop the hood, and you’ll find a numbers-matching



The 6.3-liter motor is good for 330 horsepower and 425 pound-feet (576 Nm) of torque, which isn’t too shabby for an intermediate-sized car with leaf springs out back and control arms up front. 215/70-section 14-inch whitewall tires are currently fitted to the vehicle, mounted on steel wheels with the period-correct hub caps that feature a mirror-like polished finish.



Framed by stainless-steel garnish, red stripes on the body sides are complemented by the red-and-alabaster interior that shows little wear and tear despite the car’s age. A two-spoke steering wheel with a chromed horn ring is framing a 120-mph (193-kph) rectangular speedometer and a push-button gear selector mirrored on the opposite side by ventilation buttons.



Currently located in Nashville, Tennessee, this piece of



