Chevy El Camino "Mud Slayer" Is an Off-Road Mullet Rendering

We love a good muscle car, but the problem is most of them cost a lot of money and won't get you any attention unless you step way outside the box. But the great thing about renderings is anything is possible, and the critics can't do anything about your creations. Thus, turning the El Camino into a mud truck is doable.
You guys are dealing with the work of Rostislav Prokop, a Czech designer who recently released an El Camino unlike any other. It's halfway between the VW Beetle-based beach buggies and muscle cars that get converted for mud.
The stance is similar to a buggy, with taller and wider tires at the back. It's not unreasonable, as the El Camino is RWD and doesn't have that much weight over the rear. But this also means that the nose points slightly down. This also reminds us of the Chevelle, which is one of the most desirable targets of the "donk" makeover, where they install much larger wheels.
Other than that, the mods are pretty minimal and include a new set of bumpers and a spoiler attached to the tailgate. Also, we couldn't help noticing the carburetor scoop making its way through the hood and the full roll cage. Safety first!
Australian utes, which resembled the El Camino, also went hand in hand with the beach buggy lifestyle because they were perfect for surfing equipment There was a Holden special edition called Sandman, for example.
Of course, America is filled with muscle cars that have such conversions, but one immediately jumps to mind. Last year, we featured the so-called "Honky Donk," a rusty-looking first-gen Camaro that looked straight out of Mad Max. This had a 650 horsepower LS1 under the hood and was put together in only one month of LS Fest. We wonder what the guys at that car meet would have to say about an El Camino-based buggy.
