Twin-Turbo Charger Thinks It's Got an Easy Win vs Tuned Mustang GT, Gets Stunned

When it comes to certain cars, horsepower figures can be deceiving, especially if you already carry around too much weight and you don’t have the ideal engine/gearbox combo for handling additional grunt. This 392 HEMI-powered Charger is the perfect example.
When stock, SRT 392 Chargers feature a 6.4-liter V8, rated at 485 hp (492 PS) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. You get the same powertrain in the Charger Scat Pack, which by the way, will set you back $41,670 if you want the current 2021 model year car—it's $1,175 more expensive than the 2020 Charger Scat Pack.
That engine is mated to an eight-speed 8HP70 automatic transmission, which falls short of the Mustang’s ten-speed auto, but more on that later.
According to the uploader, this Charger boasts a twin-turbo setup, boosting (literally) that 392 HEMI V8 all the way to 600 whp, or roughly 710-720 hp at the crank. Now, does that twin-turbo mod make the 6.4-liter V8 as capable as the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the Hellcat variant? We’re inclined to say no. Furthermore, this is a very heavy car, especially compared to a more conventional/sporty muscle car.
Speaking of the Mustang, this GT 5.0 model isn’t 100% stock either. In fact, it runs a cat delete E85 setup, meaning its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit makes more than just its stock 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque.
Then we need to factor in the gearbox, namely Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed unit (also available in the F-150, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, Ranger, and Bronco). It’s definitely more advanced than the eight-speed box available in that Charger, let's just leave it at that.
Add together all these variables, and the result of that first race will make all the sense in the world. The Mustang allegedly spun its wheels a little too much on the second try, but it’s not like it got seriously gapped or anything.
