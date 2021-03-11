2021 BMW M4 Gets Walked by Audi RS5 in Drag Race, AMG C63 Is Humiliated

This is the big one, the first drag race to put the all-new BMW M4 Competition up against its two main rivals. We're talking about the Audi RS5 Coupe and the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. We know those are both pretty old, but they're probably not going to be updated within the next two years.
BMW has been toying with this technology for many years. Unless we're mistaken, the first 3-liter with turbos arrived in America for the 2007 model year and only made about 300 horsepower. But the 2021 M4 Competition boasts 503 hp (510 PS).
That puts it on the same level as the V8-powered C63 S from Mercedes, which established itself as the brute of its segment. But the one we really have to watch out for is the Audi RS5, because while BMW is only now going to add xDrive to its sports coupe, quattro has always been a part of the RS formula.
As you probably know, the RS5 Coupe is the least powerful car in this drag race. Its 2.9-liter V6 puts out 444 hp (450 PS). But quattro simply gives it an unfair advantage off the line, letting it rocket ahead. Even though the powerful BMW claws back some of the lost ground, it never fully catches up. Despite it coming last, we'd still love an AMG C63 just because it's probably the last car of its kind.
The roll race is a completely different scenario. There, we get to see how good the new inline-6 engine really is. As Throttle House describes it, this looks like a repeat of their S4 vs. M340i vs. C43 race from last year.
Speaking of which, there's another drag race we want to show you. Back in 2017, when the RS5 was new, Carwow put it up against the M4 and C63 of that era. Watch that and see what kind of difference the powerful new 503 hp BMW engine makes.
That puts it on the same level as the V8-powered C63 S from Mercedes, which established itself as the brute of its segment. But the one we really have to watch out for is the Audi RS5, because while BMW is only now going to add xDrive to its sports coupe, quattro has always been a part of the RS formula.
As you probably know, the RS5 Coupe is the least powerful car in this drag race. Its 2.9-liter V6 puts out 444 hp (450 PS). But quattro simply gives it an unfair advantage off the line, letting it rocket ahead. Even though the powerful BMW claws back some of the lost ground, it never fully catches up. Despite it coming last, we'd still love an AMG C63 just because it's probably the last car of its kind.
The roll race is a completely different scenario. There, we get to see how good the new inline-6 engine really is. As Throttle House describes it, this looks like a repeat of their S4 vs. M340i vs. C43 race from last year.
Speaking of which, there's another drag race we want to show you. Back in 2017, when the RS5 was new, Carwow put it up against the M4 and C63 of that era. Watch that and see what kind of difference the powerful new 503 hp BMW engine makes.