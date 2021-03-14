Shelby GT500 vs. Tesla Model Y Performance Drag Race Ends With Humiliation

2 Tesla Says That “Neither Autopilot nor FSD Capability Is an Autonomous System"

A purpose-built strip slayer and a compact crossover with e-AWD. The Shelby GT500 and Model Y Performance couldn’t be more different on paper and in the real world. The same can be said in terms of straight-line performance, and spoiler alert: the pumped-up ‘Stang loses every race. 78 photos SUV .



In ideal conditions, both are capable of shooting to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.7 seconds from a standstill and 3.4 seconds with rollout. The Willow Springs circuit couldn’t be more different than Edmunds’ sticky test track, which is why the 1/4-mile results are very, very different in the following video.



First of all, the Shelby reacts underwhelmingly to the driver’s input. Not only does the transmission need a bit of a moment to sort things out, but the high-performance summer tires can’t hook until third gear. Carlos launched the Mustang at 1,200 rpm with traction control turned on, but even in the lowest setting possible, the rear rubber cannot take the engine’s torque.



“This GT500 is hopeless off the line on an unprepped steer surface,” said a clearly disappointed Lago. “I would like to encourage Ford to develop a more sophisticated launch control system that at least doesn’t have a delay.”



Rolling from 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour), the Shelby downshifts into second gear although there’s no traction in second gear even at 30 mph. Developed in collaboration with Tremec, it's obvious the seven-speed TR-9070 DCT leaves much to be desired in terms of response time.



Impressive though it may be, the Model Y in Performance guise doesn’t hold a candle to the aural pleasure, sense of occasion, and the sheer desirability of a 760-horsepower Mustang beautified by the slithering serpent badge.



"We know this car's faster," said Carlos Lago of Edmunds from behind the wheel of the GT500. "We've tested it" to 11.3 seconds at 129.9 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour) in the 1/4-mile, which is better than 11.8 seconds at 115.6 miles per hour (186 kilometers per hour) for the e-