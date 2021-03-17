New Eco-Floating Hotel Spins to Generate Energy, Aims at Full Self-Sufficiency

10-Mile 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Boldly Celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Of course, once you go there, why not treat the Super Snake to everything that’s available, including a matching cover, the Shelby widebody package, and Shelby by Penske track suspension, as well as the rear seat delete? Up for grabs from the inventory lot of Pierre Ford, a Seattle-based dealer, is a 2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium Shelby Super Snake. And this is no ordinary example because the lime and ebony unit (a fitting tribute to Saint Patrick’s Day we’re celebrating today, right?) belongs to the Bold Edition.The special series has a manufacturing quota of just 30 examples, as per the dealer's description. It rocks the 5.0-liter V8 engine and the traditional ten-speed automatic transmission directing power to the rear wheels. So, it’s a Mustang GT through and through.But, starting from there, it’s all about the Shelby atmosphere, thanks to the company’s signature aesthetical and technical modifications. Among them, some Shelby “extreme cooling” (package includes radiator, aluminum tank, heat exchanger), Shelby braking (with some help from Brembo), as well as exterior and interior components galore.The Green Lime with Black stripes and Green over Ebony interior detailing bode well alongside the 20-inch black alloy wheels and Shelby performance tires. Naturally, the color makes it easy for this ‘Stang to stand out in a crowd as it flaunts the rest of its aero enhancements, but it’s not all about the looks.Actually, it seems that anyone willing to pay more than its current asking price of $126,745 can also have an entire roster of additional customization options. Chief among them would be the Whipple supercharger package that will take power into the 800+ hp territory.Of course, once you go there, why not treat the Super Snake to everything that’s available, including a matching cover, the Shelby widebody package, and Shelby by Penske track suspension, as well as the rear seat delete?

