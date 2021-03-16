2016 Twin-Turbo Mustang GT Sees Tuned BMW M3 F80 as Lunch, Gets Mauled Instead

While the F80 BMW M3 and the Ford Mustang are inherently very different cars, the two examples you’re about to see here have been modified for additional competency when it comes to straight-line acceleration. So, at least they have that in common.
The Mustang is a 2016 sixth-generation GT 5.0 model, which means that even when stock, it doesn’t have the current iteration’s 5,038-cc (307-cu in) V8 setup generating 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. Instead, it runs a 4,951-cc (302-cu in) V8 with 435 hp (441 PS) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
According to the uploader, it also packs a twin-turbo upgrade courtesy of Hellion Power Systems, which could mean a great number of things. The tuner calls this system a “Sleeper Twin Turbo,” in the sense that the turbochargers themselves are placed in a hidden location, making the engine look like any stock Coyote V8 with a cold-air intake.
However, underneath would lie a twin-turbo system that’s adjustable from five to 40 pounds of boost, offering anywhere between 600 hp to over 2,000 hp, depending on which turbos you select. Your guess is as good as ours regarding how much power this particular Mustang GT 5.0 puts down. The problem, however, seems to be that manual gearbox and possibly the person doing the shifting.
We also don’t have an exact horsepower figure for the F80 BMW M3, with its full bolt-on setup. A stock version would be animated by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six, producing 425 hp (431 PS) and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. This one is probably a lot more powerful, and its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox knows just what to do with all that extra grunt.
Fair warning to all you Blue Oval fans out there; this one might be a little hard to watch, and not just because it's the second Mustang GT to get smoked by a BMW on camera in the past 24 hours alone.
