Dodge Challenger Hellcat "El Cucuy" Drag Races Demon, Monster Always Wins

As Dodge continues to introduce new Challenger derivatives after 13 years, the drag strip battles between these big coupes can get pretty intense. And if you add the countless aftermarket possibilities, you end up with a vicious race such as the one we have here.
This quarter-mile battle involves the meanest road-going Challenger derivative to date, namely the now-retired Demon, as well as the second-meanest model currently in showrooms, namely the Hellcat Redeye—the latter is second only to the SRT Super Stock.
Now, we don't usually start with the nickname of a machine. But how could we not make an exception when the said Hellcat, which comes dressed in white, is dubbed El Cucuy? Well, its Texas license plate actually has idiosyncratic spelling for that, but the idea is we're talking about a mythical ghost-monster, the bogeyman's counterpart from Hispanophone- and Lusophone-countries.
And while the complete list of mods fitted to the Mopar monster may or may not be mentioned in the clip below, we are told it features a nitrous setup, with the vehicle also coming with a custom wheel and tire package featuring drag-friendly rear tires and skinny front units for low rolling resistance.
As for the red Dodge Challenger Demon driven by YouTuber Demonology, who brought this adventure to us, it sports quite a few aftermarket pieces. As such, its 6.2-liter V8 uses custom upper and lower pulleys, while a racing suspension establishes the connection to the road. Once again, we have skinny front wheels/tires, while the rear setup involves beadlock wheels holding the meaty-sidewall tires in place.
While the piece of footage below showcases multiple races, the one we've discussed can be found at the 13:25 timestamp. And, from what happens as the two Challengers rush down the quarter-mile to the finish line action, we can describe this as an emotional rollercoaster. With the risk of throwing a spoiler your way, we'll remind everybody that a win is a win, regardless of the distance that separates the two cars.
