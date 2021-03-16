Dodge Viper "Cobra" Looks Like the Perfect Match in Quick Rendering

It's no secret that when Chrysler set out to create the Viper in the late 1980s, the idea was to come up with a go-fast machine that would embody the Shelby Cobra's spirit. That's why you shouldn't be surprised that the rendering currently sitting on your screens brings the two together.
The links between the two automotive icons go even further. We'll remind you that, back in the early 1960s, Carroll Shelby, who had retired from racing, approached British carmaker AC Cars, convincing the company that its Ace roadster should be mated to a V8—the model was almost a decade old at the time. The Texan designer's first choice as an engine supplier was Chevrolet, but the Golden Bowtie dismissed the project fearing Corvette cannibalization. Shelby then turned to Ford in what is now a legendary chapter of automotive history.
More than two decades later, Shelby participated in the development of the original Viper, even though reports from back in the day saw the aficionado stating that his contribution was limited. That was because he once again had to deal with the heart condition that had determined him to quit racing back in the day.
Returning to the rendering we have here, it brings together a second-generation Viper, which entered service in 1995, and the Shelby Cobra 427 introduced three decades earlier. The latter used a new chassis and featured more serious Ford input—pixel tip to Instagram label carfrontswaps for the image.
And if you looked at this mix and thought of a third car that happens to be the Mazda MX-5 Miata, you should know you're not alone. We'll once again seek a connection that goes beyond our eyes, telling us that the Miata and the Viper share quite a few visual treats.
To be more precise, the original NA Miata, which entered production in 1989, just two years before the Viper, has been developed using the 1960s Lotus Elan as a benchmark. And here we are, talking about a classic British two-door once again.
