2000+ Twin-Turbo Viper Builds Boost, Does Wheelie and 7s Passes

An orange 2014 Dodge Viper is on the shortlist to become one of America's fastest stock cars. And this next video is just a 5-minute sample of what the twin-turbocharged monster can achieve. 13 photos



First, let's start with the forced induction. Twin-turbo conversions are not uncommon in the drag racing world. And this Calvo system has been under development for over six years, slowly building power. But just think of how unusual it is for a Viper to be building up turbo boost.



Obviously, the pipes coming out the side of the front fenders are quite dramatic. So too are the gigantic rear drag tires or the parachute used to slow it down. But for the most part, this is looking like your average street-racing Viper, the kind of car that gives GT-R owners nightmares.



This is the build of Ned Dunphy's Vengence Racing, and it started with a "streetable" 1060 rear-wheel horsepower on E85. What's really makes this an interesting Viper is that the driver set records with both an automatic and the factory manual. Can you imagine getting between that much power and some racing slicks? The



And don't believe the "2,000 horsepower" in the title of the video. After it was fitted with 80mm snails, the Viper put down 1900 rear-wheel horsepower while spinning the tires. It's making 2,500 hp for sure.



The fastest pass of the day is a 7.145s at 195.22 miles per hour. The so-called failed attempts include one where the long-nosed V10 supercar pulls a wheelie. From what we hear, the owner is currently working on building a second Viper that's even faster, which will be powered by a Steve Morris 481X racing V8 engine worth about $70,000 on its own and capable of running tons more boost. We presume this will have a custom front frame, so it won't qualify as stock, but you never know.



