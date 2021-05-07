All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Shows Rugged Retro Design in Quick Rendering

The fact that the Blue Oval is set to launch an all-electric incarnation of the F-150 has been one of the industry's worst-kept secrets. And while it looks like Ford will resurrect the Lightning name for the vehicle (more on this below), the independent rendering sitting before us imagines a retro-styled future for the vehicle.
As die-hard enthusiasts will tell you, the F-150 Lightning was first offered between 1993 and 1995, with the second generation being a 1999-2004 affair - back in those days, carmakers' performance trucks were built for the road, as opposed to the rugged terrain efforts we get these days.
And a recent report from Car and Driver talks about the Lightning name set to return for the said battery-powered truck, with C&D citing internal documents of the automaker as a source - the newcomer is expected to land soon, coming to the market as a 2023 model.
Electrification linking to heritage badges aside (Mustang Mach E, anybody?), one of the reasons for which a good old V8 revival of the Lightning would be difficult involves the fact that the F-150 has grown over the years - the road bias would involve serious velocity numbers and, given the hefty mass of the vehicle, the braking system would have to face massive challenges.
Regardless, the styling expectations for the future all-electric F-150 are split into two categories. Sure, the newcomer could follow the futuristic design trend that dominates the EV world, but we may also see Ford once again bringing its retro genes to the game.
Well, there's no need to explain where the loyalties of the model portrayed in this rendering stand. The truck it showcases comes with a standard cab and a short bed, while packing the kind of ride height and wheel/tire package that would allow it to get off the beaten path.
Craig Kember, the digital artist responsible for the work, doesn't mention any specific branding, labeling this as an "Americana Electric Pickup Truck design". Then again, as his previous spare-time work has shown, this is how the enthusiast loves to operate - by the way, his business hours are dedicated to designing Toyota production vehicles, racecars and concepts.
However, from the shape of the side windows to the front fascias, this exercise offers plenty of Ford F-Series nods to feast your eyes on.
