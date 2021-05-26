Live Life Anywhere You Want With the Indestructible and Russian Sherp Max ATV

5 2021 Dodge Durango: It’s Not About Being Nice, It’s About Being Strong

2 2025 Ram Dakota CGI Revival Takes After Jet Fighters Better Than F-150 Raptor

More on this:

3,250-Horsepower Dodge Viper “The Juggernaut” Runs 6.8s Quarter-Mile

The second-generation Viper is a popular drag-racing platform, and some people go to great lengths in order to break records. Will Dugas, the owner of the heavily-modified SR II in the following video, did exactly that with a fifth-generation V10 engine augmented by a couple of 88-millimeter turbochargers from Garrett and high-performance headers. 13 photos



How much power, you ask? Make that 3,250 force-fed ponies. The 8.4-liter colossus further boasts a high-performance intake manifold, bigger injectors, and sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to massive Mickey Thompson drag radials through a built three-speed Turbo 400 automatic.



Originally rated at 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of input torque, the venerable TH400 is easy to service, easy to modify, and extremely adaptable. Outside of General Motors, the Turbo 400 was utilized by the likes of AMC, Jaguar, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce. This car further sweetens the deal with skinny runners, a 5.0-inch dual exhaust system, and an IRS setup.



Speaking of which, the quarter-mile record for independent-reared Vipers used to be 6.9 seconds until recently. As fate would have it, Will dipped into the 6.8s a blistering run that ended in precisely 6.891 seconds at a staggering 205.16 miles per hour (330.17 kilometers per hour). Keeping the front wheels on the ground at launch is the hardest part according to the owner, who’s very cheerful that his passion and elbow grease brought him this far.



Not that long ago,



In addition to forced induction, “The Juggernaut” also features custom electronics, a rather expensive but versatile MoTeC engine control unit, and ethanol. Not only does ethanol have a higher octane than gas, but ethanol provides a cooler intake charge for more power compared to dinosaur juice.How much power, you ask? Make that 3,250 force-fed ponies. The 8.4-liter colossus further boasts a high-performance intake manifold, bigger injectors, and sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to massive Mickey Thompson drag radials through a built three-speed Turbo 400 automatic.Originally rated at 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of input torque, the venerable TH400 is easy to service, easy to modify, and extremely adaptable. Outside of General Motors, the Turbo 400 was utilized by the likes of AMC, Jaguar, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce. This car further sweetens the deal with skinny runners, a 5.0-inch dual exhaust system, and an IRS setup.Speaking of which, the quarter-mile record for independent-reared Vipers used to be 6.9 seconds until recently. As fate would have it, Will dipped into the 6.8s a blistering run that ended in precisely 6.891 seconds at a staggering 205.16 miles per hour (330.17 kilometers per hour). Keeping the front wheels on the ground at launch is the hardest part according to the owner, who’s very cheerful that his passion and elbow grease brought him this far.Not that long ago, Milan Patel ran 6.956 seconds at 202.67 miles per hour (326.16 kilometers per hour) in a 3,200-horsepower Viper SR II with an 8.0-liter V10. Coincidence or not, that car also boasts 88-millimeter Garretts.