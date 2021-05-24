2025 Ram Dakota CGI Revival Takes After Jet Fighters Better Than F-150 Raptor

Not long after the Blue Oval introduced the third iteration of its high-performance pickup truck, the 2021 F-150 Raptor was featured on social media for its subtle connections to none other than Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor fighter jet. Naturally, when unofficial designs are involved, there really isn’t anything to stop the pixel masters from going overboard with aircraft connections.
Tom Liu, the lead exterior designer for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, probably had a novel-length tender book. As such, the link between the dune-bashing pickup truck and the twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter aircraft is barely present among the rest of the specifications.
But as far as the virtual world of digital artists is concerned, that’s almost never the case. So, it’s no wonder the pixel master behind the moaoun_moaoun account on social media doesn’t have any issues with throwing away the rules textbook for the imaginative reinvention of the cool Dodge/Ram Dakota midsize pickup truck.
After all, if the Blue Oval managed to hit the motherload with a refresh of the legendary Bronco SUV and the entire world is basically in love with all things crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks, wouldn’t it be great to see a smaller pickup truck come to market and slot under the 1500 series?
Naturally, a Dodge/Ram Dakota revival might be a favorite among both Stellantis’s top brass and the pickup-loving crowd. We’d give the thumbs up to such a scenario any day and night, considering the probable Dodge Durango connections and the hypothetical case of one day seeing an SRT Hellcat Dakota roaring around.
But that’s probably wishful thinking, just like this sketch design proposal for a completely reworked Dakota truck that doesn’t seem to resemble anything from the automaker’s current stable. Instead, it goes full-throttle on the jet fighter connection.
And, probably just to make sure it does one better than Ford’s F-150 Raptor, the digital artist doesn’t reference just the F-22 in the comments section. He also mentions the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II single-engine fighter that’s also a lot more accessible and outnumbers its larger stealth sibling by a great deal.
