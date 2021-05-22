4 2022 Dodge Magnum Digitally Reveals Itself in Charger Widebody and Vintage Modes

2 Twin-Turbo Trailblazer Destroys Everything at the Strip, Even 8-Second Hellcat

More on this:

Unrestored 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 Has Just 26K Miles, Survived Engine Fire

There are plenty of Chargers out there that you can buy and restore, but someone on eBay says they own a model like no other. 24 photos



First and foremost, let’s see the essential information. This Charger has been owned by the same family since 1968 when it left the factory, and it still comes with all the original documentation, the original sales contract, the books and the manuals, and the original keys.



Purchased new in July 1968 from a local



The car has always been babied and stored in a garage, eBay seller



The original owner, however, purchased the car back from the insurance company, replaced the wire harness, and painted the car, bringing it back to the condition that you see today. The seller says they can provide evidence for all of these, including the certificate issued by the insurer and confirming the car only suffered an engine fire.



And now the Charger is up for sale, coming with a 440 in working condition and no mechanical issues whatsoever. Everything is in good shape, though the paint “is not show quality,” we’re being told. The interior is fully original, with just a few small rips on the driver’s seat.



Needless to say, this Charger has easily caught the attention of the WWW, with 20 bids already received as part of the no-reserve auction on eBay. The top bid at the time of writing is over $65,000. It’s a matching-numbers 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 that has never been restored, and what’s more, which comes with just 26,000 miles (41,850 km) on the clock. But on the other hand, the car has gone through some pretty challenging times, though it survived and now it’s back looking for another chance.First and foremost, let’s see the essential information. This Charger has been owned by the same family since 1968 when it left the factory, and it still comes with all the original documentation, the original sales contract, the books and the manuals, and the original keys.Purchased new in July 1968 from a local Dodge dealership, this Charger came as a pretty high-optioned model, with the spec sheet including everything from a vinyl rooftop and power steering to a 3-spoke wood grain steering wheel and air conditioning.The car has always been babied and stored in a garage, eBay seller jaautotransportservices claims, but on the other hand, it was involved in what is being described as a “minor engine fire” that started in 1985. The fire burned the wire harness and damaged the paint on the hood, with the insurance company then declaring a total loss and labeling the Charger as salvage.The original owner, however, purchased the car back from the insurance company, replaced the wire harness, and painted the car, bringing it back to the condition that you see today. The seller says they can provide evidence for all of these, including the certificate issued by the insurer and confirming the car only suffered an engine fire.And now the Charger is up for sale, coming with a 440 in working condition and no mechanical issues whatsoever. Everything is in good shape, though the paint “is not show quality,” we’re being told. The interior is fully original, with just a few small rips on the driver’s seat.Needless to say, this Charger has easily caught the attention of the WWW, with 20 bids already received as part of the no-reserve auction on eBay. The top bid at the time of writing is over $65,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.