Custom Harley-Davidson Blends Modern Cruiser Muscle with Classic Visual Cues

Described by the shop behind it, German garage Thunderbike, as a timeless classic with a modern attitude, this Harley-Davidson Breakout wears all the marks of a custom motorcycle done right: one that could easily trek the world’s roads turning heads with its uniqueness, while at the same ensuring a worth remembering trip for its rider.
They call it Modern Classic, a not-that-fancy of a name, but one that spills all the beans when it comes to what the shop was going for with this build. From the get-go, Harley-Davidson describes this two-wheeler as a “muscular modern chopper that turns stoplights into drag strips,” but Thunderbike went one step further and enhanced all of the bike’s traits.
Usually in the business of reshaping the looks of the motorcycles that enter their shop, this time the Germans decided to change the performance levels of the Breakout as well. We’re not told exactly how much the numbers of the engine have changed, but they are certainly no longer the factory ones given how the Milwaukee-Eight unit was gifted with a new air cleaner from Thunderbike itself, a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, and new mapping courtesy of DON Performance.
Visually, the Modern Classic is a far cry from the original, despite the fact it still retains the unmistakable lines of the Milwaukee machine.
The wheels, still in standard size (21 and 18 inches) are brand new and made in-house by Thunderbike, and they come wrapped in Metzler Cruisetec tires. The one at the rear sits under a short steel fender with the integrated lighting, while the front one rests under a more stock-looking one.
The stance of it all can be changed easily either to impress while standing still, or to allow a sporty riding style while on the road. This is done by means of changes made to the original shock absorbers.
Other than all of the above, a lot of other customs parts went into making this build. The 15-liter tank is made by Thunderbike, new brake discs have been installed, the turn signals have turned LED, and a lot of other minor elements, from the side-mounted license plate to satin grip base, have taken their rightful place on this custom machine.
In all, close to 40 custom elements went into the making of this custom Harley (full list here), and the cost of them is about 14,000 euros ($17,000). That doesn’t include the red tone on black with gold accents, and the man-hours spent making the bike look as it does.
Usually in the business of reshaping the looks of the motorcycles that enter their shop, this time the Germans decided to change the performance levels of the Breakout as well. We’re not told exactly how much the numbers of the engine have changed, but they are certainly no longer the factory ones given how the Milwaukee-Eight unit was gifted with a new air cleaner from Thunderbike itself, a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, and new mapping courtesy of DON Performance.
Visually, the Modern Classic is a far cry from the original, despite the fact it still retains the unmistakable lines of the Milwaukee machine.
The wheels, still in standard size (21 and 18 inches) are brand new and made in-house by Thunderbike, and they come wrapped in Metzler Cruisetec tires. The one at the rear sits under a short steel fender with the integrated lighting, while the front one rests under a more stock-looking one.
The stance of it all can be changed easily either to impress while standing still, or to allow a sporty riding style while on the road. This is done by means of changes made to the original shock absorbers.
Other than all of the above, a lot of other customs parts went into making this build. The 15-liter tank is made by Thunderbike, new brake discs have been installed, the turn signals have turned LED, and a lot of other minor elements, from the side-mounted license plate to satin grip base, have taken their rightful place on this custom machine.
In all, close to 40 custom elements went into the making of this custom Harley (full list here), and the cost of them is about 14,000 euros ($17,000). That doesn’t include the red tone on black with gold accents, and the man-hours spent making the bike look as it does.