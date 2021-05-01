Harley-Davidson Dark Talon Is What Happens When a Street Bob Doubles Its Value

We know, technically speaking humans generally associate the word "pure" with the color white, but in the case of the Harley-Davidson Street Bob we have here, we believe we’re safe in extending this attribute to black as well.
The two colors have been and probably will always be the preferred choices for customers going for a car or a motorcycle. They’re so appreciated, in fact, that people at times go to great lengths to have their motorized possessions turned into black or white masterpieces by established shops.
That’s kind of what happened to the Street Bob we have here, which started life as one of Harley’s “stripped-down bobber cloaked in black,” but needed some extra touches to get it the full way to darkness, and get renamed Dark Talon.
Handling this recent build (the motorcycle was completed earlier this year) was German custom shop Thunderbike. The first order of business was to “black out” everything that was not “already black on this Softail model,” but also give the existing paint a fresh coat.
Then, the Germans set about fitting new, flat handlebars, a stretched 15-liter (4 gallons) tank, and tons of custom covers. The stock wheels, which measured 16 and 19 inches, have been replaced with slightly larger ones, coming in at 18 and 21 inches, now sitting under custom fenders and wearing Avon Cobra Chrome tires.
The motorcycle is powered by the stock engine, which in this case is the 107ci Milwaukee-Eight. It was largely left unchanged, but does get a bit of improved growl thanks to the fitting of a new filter and an exhaust system wearing the logo of Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde.
Even though it might not seem like it, the changes made to the two-wheeler are worth around 10,000 euros, not including man hours and paint, and that is around $12,000 at today’s exchange rate. For reference, a brand new Street Bob starts at just under $15,000.
