Harley-Davidson Fat Mary Cross-Breeds American Muscle with German Spectacula

The V-twin racing street custom (VRSC), or V-Rod as it came to be known, is a special breed of two-wheeler in the Harley-Davidson portfolio. Born in the early 2000s, the muscle bike was powered by an engine developed together with the Germans from Porsche, and had looks that could be found nowhere in the bike maker’s lineup.
The V-Rod lasted on the market for some 16 years, being discontinued in 2017. Even so, these machines are so extreme that they still keep popping up all over the place, most of the time no longer stock, but modified in some way or another, because V-Rods are Harleys too, after all.
The one we have here belongs to a British chap, and it too is no longer its former self. It has been heavily modified by German custom shop Thunderbike. And although it retains the unmistakable looks of the V-Rod, it is now a bit more than that.
Nicknamed Fat Mary by its makers, the motorcycle was designed to be “blood red, deep and wide.” Up front, we get a massive 97 cm (38 inches) wide flyer bar, and further down a forward-mounted footpeg system. Toward the rear we’re treated to a flat seat, a swingarm conversion and a custom pulley system.
The chrome used all over the bike is particularly impressive on the wheels, especially the rear one. The massive piece is part of the range Thunderbike calls Spectacula, one we’ve seen before used on a full custom build by the same name.
An air ride suspension, new rear fender, a fiberglass custom tank cover, and several other touches complete the Fat Mary, a project that cost over 8,300 euros to make, which is about $10,000 at today’s exchange rates. As a side note, the rear Spectacula wheel alone is worth over $2,000.
