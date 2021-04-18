Harley-Davidson Red Bagger Looks Custom, Should Feel Standard Street Glide

Ever since the beginning of last year we’ve taken what is shaping up to be a very long tour of the European custom motorcycle industry. Leading the charge is a shop from Germany called Thunderbike, which has literally hundreds of projects in its portfolio.
A good chunk of that is occupied by customized Street Glides, “the original stripped-down hot-rod bagger” as Harley describes it, only taken a few steps further down the customization path.
For this Sunday we dug up something Thunderbike calls Red Bagger. It’s all in the name with this one, really, as what we’re looking at is a bagger that is slightly on the extreme side of things, packing custom touches in red and black.
The bike started life as a usual Street Glide, only it received the usual complement of Thunderbike touches to make it unique in the world of custom Harleys. We’ve got a large 26-inch wheel up front from the Daytona series, a bolt-on rake kit further up, and a custom, black fender in between.
The changes made at the front do not alter the driving dynamics of the bike, says the shop, as the “angle of inclination and the height of the panel are almost unchanged, whereby the distance from the driver to the panel hardly deviates from the standard state.”
Thunderbike managed to get the custom look on this one using other parts, including some minor changes at the rear as well, but says most of the stock hardware, from the turn signals to the handlebar “are preserved and need not be changed or adapted.”
The value of the extra parts fitted on the Street Glide is close to 6,000 euros (over $7,000), which is not that big of an investment considering the current model year Street Glide kicks off at $21,999.
