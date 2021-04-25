Harley-Davidson Forester Is Urban Forty-Eight Gone Adventurous

The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is a relatively young model in the American bike maker’s portfolio, having been introduced in Harley’s Street range about a decade ago. To this day, it remains a relatively affordable Harley, kicking off at $11,299. 25 photos



The company describes the bike as one with “heavy-hitting fat tire style with an iconic peanut tank and bulldog stance” and makes no secret of the fact that it targets “urban riders looking to command attention.” Despite all this, the model is not exactly a favorite of the custom industry.From time to time though, one does fall into the hands of tuners somewhere. This is what happened to the Forty-Eight we have here, which entered the Thunderbike shop in Germany as stock and left it looking like this.The garage describes the build as a “Sporster old school bobber,” wrapped in military-style green paint and wearing whitewall tires on the spoked wheels for a certain vintage look.The two-wheeler went for a more adventurous look compared to stock, and contributing to that are added elements like the custom saddle, a side bag, aftermarket LED headlamp, new grips, and fenders of Thunderbike design.Mechanically, not a lot has changed, but there are new pieces of hardware in this respect, including progressive shock absorbers and a new exhaust system.As said, the stock Forty-Eight is relatively cheap and kicks off at $11,299, but making modifications such as these ones sure requires a lot of extra money to be pumped into the bike. Thunderbike does not say how much the modifications are worth, but the Germans do have all the extras fitted on this available in their shop, so we were able to come up with a number. And that number is close to 3,600 euros, which would be roughly $4,300 at today’s exchange rates. That’s almost half the price of a stock Forty-Eight…