This Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Adorns Cali’s Customs Scene

The man behind this spectacular feat goes by the name of Archie Adelan and is an L.A.-based fellow who loves custom bikes just as much as we do.
Today's project is based on a 2014 model from Harley-Davidson's vicious Sportster Forty-Eight family. This two-wheeled machinery is brought to life by an air-cooled Evolution V-twin behemoth that prides itself with an astronomical displacement of 1,201cc and two valves per cylinder head.
At approximately 4,000 rpm, this untamed mill is fully capable of supplying as much as 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of twisting force. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with channeling this generous oomph over to the rear 16-inch hoop by means of a belt final drive. On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by a hydraulic brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the front, along with a single disc and a one-piston caliper at the rear end.
Now, the Forty-Eight wouldn’t exactly be your first pick for a donor when seeking to create a custom cafe racer-style build, but a motorcycle enthusiast named Archie Adelan loves a challenge. The motorcycle guru goes about his daily business in Los Angeles, California, and his Sportster-based venture is a personal exploit he has painstakingly crafted in his spare time.
For starters, Adelan fabricated an array of bespoke bodywork units that definitely look the part, including a fresh front fender and a sexy pair of side panels. Additionally, the bike’s curvy fuel tank is the work of Storz Performance, while the pros over at Alchemy Motorcycles upholstered the saddle with classy leather to complement the desired aesthetic.
The Alchemy crew is also responsible for the Forty-Eight's new LED lighting kit, which incorporates a neat lighting strip at the rear, joined by LED turn signals on both ends. Next, the project’s mastermind treated its suspension to a selection of top-shelf components from Ohlins’ catalogue, such as state-of-the-art fork cartridges and dual shock absorbers.
In terms of powertrain upgrades, the V-twin fiend received a Hammer Performance bore kit, which increases its displacement to 1,275cc. Furthermore, a free-flowing air filter and a two-into-one exhaust system allow the powerplant to breathe a little more freely. Lastly, Culver City’s Pro Art Paint enveloped the Sportster’s one-off bodywork in a Graphite Blue finish from Porsche's color palette.
What’s your take on this mighty colossus?
At approximately 4,000 rpm, this untamed mill is fully capable of supplying as much as 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of twisting force. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with channeling this generous oomph over to the rear 16-inch hoop by means of a belt final drive. On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by a hydraulic brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the front, along with a single disc and a one-piston caliper at the rear end.
Now, the Forty-Eight wouldn’t exactly be your first pick for a donor when seeking to create a custom cafe racer-style build, but a motorcycle enthusiast named Archie Adelan loves a challenge. The motorcycle guru goes about his daily business in Los Angeles, California, and his Sportster-based venture is a personal exploit he has painstakingly crafted in his spare time.
For starters, Adelan fabricated an array of bespoke bodywork units that definitely look the part, including a fresh front fender and a sexy pair of side panels. Additionally, the bike’s curvy fuel tank is the work of Storz Performance, while the pros over at Alchemy Motorcycles upholstered the saddle with classy leather to complement the desired aesthetic.
The Alchemy crew is also responsible for the Forty-Eight's new LED lighting kit, which incorporates a neat lighting strip at the rear, joined by LED turn signals on both ends. Next, the project’s mastermind treated its suspension to a selection of top-shelf components from Ohlins’ catalogue, such as state-of-the-art fork cartridges and dual shock absorbers.
In terms of powertrain upgrades, the V-twin fiend received a Hammer Performance bore kit, which increases its displacement to 1,275cc. Furthermore, a free-flowing air filter and a two-into-one exhaust system allow the powerplant to breathe a little more freely. Lastly, Culver City’s Pro Art Paint enveloped the Sportster’s one-off bodywork in a Graphite Blue finish from Porsche's color palette.
What’s your take on this mighty colossus?