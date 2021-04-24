Street Glide Thunderbagger Mixes Stock with Custom for Maximum Effect

Harley-Davidson’s Street Glide has only been around for some 15 years, but even in this short time it managed to both reinvent what Milwaukee-made baggers mean, but also give custom shops around the world a lot of work to do.
As it exited the factory doors, the model has quickly become a favorite canvas for a large number of customizers. One group in particular seems to have become completely hooked on the Street Glide, and converted over the years dozens of such two-wheelers.
That group is called Thunderbike and comes from Germany. We’ve featured them extensively before, and we’ll probably continue to do so given how they seem to be an inexhaustible reservoir of interesting builds.
For this Saturday we settled on a conversion they call Thunderbagger. Like many other Street Glides that rolled off Thunderbike’s lines, this one too packs enough changes to set it apart from its stock, former self, but not enough to modify the bike’s standard driving dynamics, if we are to trust what the Germans say.
Also, some of the bike’s stock elements, including fork cover, turn signals, steering lock, handlebar, and headlight, have been preserved.
The changes made to the Street Glide start up front with the 26-inch wheel and a custom fender, and the fitting of a Harley-Davidson fuel tank wrapped in a custom cover. Toward the rear, the body kit, wrapped in blue and silver like all the rest of the bike, really makes it presence felt, with the massive bags hiding underneath them a 16-inch wheel, and Harley-Davidson swingwarm.
The bike’s 103ci engine is linked to a 6-speed transmission, and breathes through a custom Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust with Thunderbike end caps. We are not being told if the performance numbers of the engine were changed in any way.
Thunderbagger is an older project of the Germans, are we are not being told how much it cost to put together. For reference, depending on the work’s complexity, Thunderbike creations can at times go over the $15,000 mark.
