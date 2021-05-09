3 Harley-Davidson Dark Talon Is What Happens When a Street Bob Doubles Its Value

1 Harley-Davidson GT-3 Is How $22K of Custom Parts Look on an FXDR

Harley-Davidson Jester Is an Ode to a Moto GP Yamaha

It’s a sort of custom Harley-Davidson FXDR weekend here at autoevolution. After yesterday we talked a bit about the uber-expensive GT-3 motorcycle, now it’s time for a relatively more affordable piece of engineering, but perhaps equally as exciting. 40 photos



Named Jester by its maker (and wearing a cool tatoo on the fuel tank), the two-wheeler is intended to be part of a larger family of custom Thunderbikes, one that includes the



The first thing one notices when looking at the Jester is its altered stance. That was achieved by lowering the ride at the front and installing an air ride system at the rear.



The original wheels of the FXDR were kept, but the front one now sits under a smaller fender, and the rear one under a more imposing custom piece that includes minimalistic lighting and a side-mounted license plate. Other minor custom pieces of hardware – covers left and right, turn signals – are abundant.



Mechanically, the German shop's specialists retained the stock engine of the motorcycle, but gifted it with a Screamin’ Eagle air cleaner, and a KessTech exhaust system. We are not being told what that means for the engine in terms of power gains.



The entire build was then painted by the shop’s usual partner in field, Ingo Kruse. The expert went, subtly, for the colors used on their bikes by MotoGP team Petronas (now Petronas Yamaha SRT), which usually sends Yamaha two-wheelers into the circuit fray, presently with riders Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi. Just like the GT-3 , the FXDR we have here is also the work of German custom shop Thunderbike. Unlike the over $22,000 spent on converting to former though, this one only needed around $7,500 to get to this current shape, but that doesn’t make it less spectacular.Named Jester by its maker (and wearing a cool tatoo on the fuel tank), the two-wheeler is intended to be part of a larger family of custom Thunderbikes, one that includes the Roar , one of the stars of the Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings in 2019.The first thing one notices when looking at the Jester is its altered stance. That was achieved by lowering the ride at the front and installing an air ride system at the rear.The original wheels of the FXDR were kept, but the front one now sits under a smaller fender, and the rear one under a more imposing custom piece that includes minimalistic lighting and a side-mounted license plate. Other minor custom pieces of hardware – covers left and right, turn signals – are abundant.Mechanically, the German shop's specialists retained the stock engine of the motorcycle, but gifted it with a Screamin’ Eagle air cleaner, and a KessTech exhaust system. We are not being told what that means for the engine in terms of power gains.The entire build was then painted by the shop’s usual partner in field, Ingo Kruse. The expert went, subtly, for the colors used on their bikes by MotoGP team Petronas (now Petronas Yamaha SRT), which usually sends Yamaha two-wheelers into the circuit fray, presently with riders Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi.