Harley-Davidson GT-3 Is How $22K of Custom Parts Look on an FXDR

The present-day Harley-Davidson FXDR has been built with high-speed riding in mind. Its maker itself describes it as an agile machine, ready for anything its owner might throw at it, and mixing “all-out performance” with ”drag-strip aggression.” Its looks, however, are not pleasing enough for some.
One owner of such a Harley two-wheeler decided the stock appearance of his ride was not enough, so he turned to German custom shop Thunderbike for help. What came out is this thing here, called by its makers GT-3, a very aggressive-looking machine that screams factory performance but is boasting custom looks.
All the changes made to the bike have transformed it into something entirely different from stock, at least visually. It all starts with the new wheels. At the front, we get a 23-inch piece rolling under a custom triple clamp from the shop’s GT family, while at the rear we get a multi-piece 21-inch wheel.
In between, the visual transformations are aplenty. Aside from the custom silver, white, and orange paint job (the work of Thunderbike’s usual partner, Ingo Kruse), there are tons of custom covers, a hand-made GP tank boasting a series of coats of arms, and a welded custom rear fender with integrated lights.
Mechanically, the shop is not in the business of making extensive changes, but it does improve things here and there. For the GT-3 Thunderbike went for a single-sided swingarm kit, and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
You can find the entire list of modifications made to the stock bike at this link. It may not seem that extensive – it comprises about 30 items, a good chunk of them minor – but all in all amounts to over $22,000 of added hardware.
That price does not include the base motorcycle, other mechanical changes made, and the paint job. But given how the single-side swingarm kit alone costs $6,000, it’s no wonder the high number was reached so fast.
