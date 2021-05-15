Harley-Davidson Red Force Is Fat Boy Gone Sleek

Ever since the 1990s, the cruiser range in the Harley-Davidson portfolio offered this thing called Fat Boy. Described by the American bike maker as the “original fat custom icon”, the two-wheeler has become over the years a favorite of custom shops all over the world, but especially of a particular one in Germany.
Thunderbike is how this garage is called, and ever since we’ve started talking about their work we’ve seen our fair share of custom Fat Boys. But these guys aren’t stopping, and for this year they came up with something they like to call Red Force.
Having started life as a regular Fat Boy, the motorcycle was tweaked into becoming quite the departure from the original. It looks lower, sleeker and possible even faster thanks to the replacing of some of the original hardware with insane custom bits.
Over 30 modifications were made to the Fat Boy, most of them high-impact visual ones. The wheels, for instance, which originally came as 18-inchers, are now bigger 5-spoke aluminum pieces measuring 23 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.
The entire stance of the motorcycle has changed thanks to the deployment of these wheels, but also the introduction of an air ride system that “provides the visual sophistication when stationary and a decent suspension while riding.”
A custom swingwarm kit was installed, and so did a forward control kit. The brake discs were replaced with 340 mm ones, and tons of other minor modifications, from license plate lighting to front and rear fenders also made their way onto the build. As far as we can tell, the engine of the bike was left pretty much alone.
Once all the modifications were made, Thunderbike’s paint partner, Ingo Kruse, was called in to wrap the thing in shades of brown and black.
As for the cost of turning the Fat Boy into the Red Force, that was quite high. Not including the paint job and man-hours, the motorcycle cost close to 15,000 euros ($18,200) to put together.
