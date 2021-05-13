Twin-Turbo Trailblazer Destroys Everything at the Strip, Even 8-Second Hellcat

Five Reasons Why the Ford Mustang II Isn't Such a Terrible Pony

What an absolute monster of a car. This heavily modified twin-turbocharged first-generation Chevrolet Trailblazer will lay waste to any exotic supercar you can think of, and it’s certainly not afraid to get down with other modified vehicles either. It just ran an 8.65-second quarter-mile, for crying out loud. 12 photos



Aside from a twin-turbo setup, we also spot a bunch of cooling mods, drag radials on all four corners, plus a chute at the rear as any self-respecting drag strip brawler would have. On paper, there isn’t a stock production car on Earth that can cover a quarter-mile as quickly as this



Thankfully, there are plenty of tuned vehicles that would love to step up to the plate. Out of the ones you’re about to watch, only a handful really gave the Trailblazer a decent run for its money. One of the Camaros ran a 9.94 to the Trailblazer’s time of 9.09—not exactly close, but at least they were both in the 9s.



It was smooth sailing afterwards until the Trailblazer faced off against a



That Hellcat would have beaten the Trailblazer’s previous times had the latter not gone even faster. In the end, the Dodge ran the quarter-mile in 8.97 seconds at 155.49 mph (250.23 kph), while the main protagonist pulled off a stunning 8.65-second run at 151.5 mph (243.81 mph). We suspect the Hellcat would have won over a longer distance, though.



