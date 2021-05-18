2022 Dodge Charger “Dark Knight” CGI Edition Sees Bats Join the Fake News Era

With the way things are going at Stellantis right now, it seems the seventh-generation Dodge Charger still has a way to go before its future gets settled... one way or another. But the four-door sibling of the successful Challenger series needs constant improvements, and it seems ideas are coming from both OEM and unofficial sources.
By the looks of it, the Charger and Challenger will remain intertwined for as long as parent company Stellantis sees fit to continue with the current generation. As such, one can have things such as the SRT Hellcat, Widebody, R/T Scat Pack, or the mighty SRT Hellcat Redeye on both body styles. That is great, considering that both are growing long in the tooth and are in constant need of improvement to keep the attention of customers squarely focused on them.
As it turns out, digital artists are always quick to lend a helping hand and imagine new ways of refreshing the Dodge series. Take the pixel master behind the tuningcar_ps account on social media, for example. He (we’re pretty sure about this digital artist being a guy) is no stranger to virtual Dodge impersonations, considering that not long ago, the Magnum station wagon got a cool widebody revival.
And he’s continuing along the Charger line, albeit with a comic book/cinema blockbuster twist. After all, the project is not called the 2022 Dodge Charger “Dark Knight” for nothing, right? We’re well aware that Bats’ current incarnation has Robert Pattinson ready to drive a highly modified muscle car-inspired Batmobile, so this idea isn’t that far-fetched.
After all, even Playmates have a soft spot for all things SRT, so why would it be unthinkable for a virtual superhero to drive an equally digital Dodge Charger? Well, if there’s one thing for sure, it’s those questions aren’t going to stop here.
That’s because the digital artist has chosen to present just the front-end view of his 2022 Dodge Charger “Dark Knight,” leaving us to wonder about the rest of the car’s looks. Then, we could also inquire about what could be hiding underneath the dark hood that features a huge vent, or we could even strain our neurons to come up with a proper answer to one final query: is that SRT logo cool or not?
As it turns out, digital artists are always quick to lend a helping hand and imagine new ways of refreshing the Dodge series. Take the pixel master behind the tuningcar_ps account on social media, for example. He (we’re pretty sure about this digital artist being a guy) is no stranger to virtual Dodge impersonations, considering that not long ago, the Magnum station wagon got a cool widebody revival.
And he’s continuing along the Charger line, albeit with a comic book/cinema blockbuster twist. After all, the project is not called the 2022 Dodge Charger “Dark Knight” for nothing, right? We’re well aware that Bats’ current incarnation has Robert Pattinson ready to drive a highly modified muscle car-inspired Batmobile, so this idea isn’t that far-fetched.
After all, even Playmates have a soft spot for all things SRT, so why would it be unthinkable for a virtual superhero to drive an equally digital Dodge Charger? Well, if there’s one thing for sure, it’s those questions aren’t going to stop here.
That’s because the digital artist has chosen to present just the front-end view of his 2022 Dodge Charger “Dark Knight,” leaving us to wonder about the rest of the car’s looks. Then, we could also inquire about what could be hiding underneath the dark hood that features a huge vent, or we could even strain our neurons to come up with a proper answer to one final query: is that SRT logo cool or not?