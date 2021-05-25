18-Year-Old Borrows His Dad's 3,200-HP Viper, Sets Quarter-Mile World Record

Given how quickly things move in the realm of drag racing world records, it almost seems impossible to talk about the quickest Viper in the world holding on to its quarter-mile record for nearly a decade. However, the time has come for the V10 monster to set a new record in the hands of the original driver's son.
Back in 2012, when Sal Patel delivered a 6.96s quarter-mile pass in this twin-turbo Gen II Viper, his son Milan could barely reach the pedals or something along those lines—the kid is now 18 and has joined his father in sending the Mopar animal down the drag strip as quickly as possible.
The duo recently hit the Maryland International Raceway intending to improve the record mentioned in the intro. After all, with Vipers from multiple generations, including some Gen V beasts, currently hunting the title, it was only natural for the family to defend its title.
The 8.0-liter under the hood still packs the factory block, although it is now sleeved. And the old turbos are gone, having been replaced by a pair of Garrett Gen II GTX 88mm units. And the fresh hardware allows the 10-cylinder behemoth to deliver around 3,200 horsepower.
The expected drag racing hardware is present on the car, and we're referring to bits such as the roll cage, the parachute, and the drag pack wheel and tire package.
Now, the Patels visited the said location over the weekend, with the occasion marking the youngster's first full quarter-mile pass. And, if you'd like to see him explaining the launch routine, you can head over to the 11:53 point of the clip below. And we'll tip our helmets to 1320video for the footage.
Getting used to the car is all it took for the full boost to be unleashed, with the rest of the story reaching its 6s climax at the 16:05 timestamp. As you can imagine, this sort of adventure will only boost the will of some other Viper drivers, so we can look forward to plenty of competition, especially since the season is still young.
