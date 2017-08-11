What Drives a Man to Buy an Old Mercedes E63 AMG Wagon?

YouTuber Doug DeMuro started filming weird cars many years ago and after driving several Ferraris and Lamborghinis decided a Range Rover wasn't going to cut it as his daily. He wanted a performance SUV with lots of power, a 360-degree camera system, and AWD.

But he ended up with an old Mercedes E63Wagon S212 that's none of these things. Why? Well, after watching his initial impressions of the car, it seems to have something to do with the price. Doug considered the BMW X5 M, ML 63 AMG, and GL 63 AMG. But even though they were pretty old, they would have cost him around $70,000.If you want attention from car fanatics, a performance wagon is an excellent way to do it. Far from the frugal Golf SportWagen or Volvo V90 CC , this AMG model packs a thirsty V8. Well... relatively thirsty, because it averaged 21 mpg over a 1,200-mile highway trip, which isn't too bad.We'd imagine stumbling upon a car like this is more a question of entering this amount of power and that much money into a car finder. As the YouTuber points out, only about 200 of these are sold per year. This one was the single listing, and its low price of $44,000 seems to be caused by the unfortunate interior color combination of beige seats with a brown dash and steering wheel.Beggers can't be choosers, and so Doug bought it with the aim of keeping it for a few years. But it's not going to be one of those video project cars, like the Viper or the $45,000 Aston Martin . He even had to give up on the all-wheel-drive, as the post-2014 models that have the option are much more expensive. Still, that apparently won't stop the E63 from being driven in the winter.It's definitely a cool car, but if he's listening, we have one question: why not a manly Cadillac CTS-V Wagon like he used to own a few years ago?