Opel Flagship SUV Put On Hold Due to Groupe PSA Takeover

More on this:

1 Opel Working on Astra OPC With 300 HP from 1.6-Liter Turbo

2 2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer Priced Between Golf and Passat Alltrack

3 Spyshots: 2018 Opel Insignia GSi Wagon Drops Disguise

4 Opel Corsa S Is a 150 HP Warm Hatch With OPC Looks and Recaro Seats

5 2018 Opel Insignia GSi Is Quicker Than Old Insignia OPC At The Nurburgring