Opel Flagship SUV Put On Hold Due to Groupe PSA Takeover

11 Aug 2017
With the second-generation Insignia, the European division of General Motors created a genuine flagship for the Opel and Vauxhall brands, as well as Buick in the U.S. and Holden in Australia. Beyond its flagship sedan, Opel is supposed to deliver a mid-size SUV to the European market sometime in 2020.
We first heard about the flagship SUV in 2014, when General Motors head honcho Mary Barra confirmed that the successor of the Antara will be manufactured at the Opel plant in Russelsheim. Last time we heard about the yet-unnamed model, all was well over at Opel, which is slowly but steadily being absorbed into Groupe PSA following. As a brief refresher, the French automaker paid €2.2 billion to get its hands on the General’s European brands.

The takeover has yet to be finalized, but all is going according to plan between Opel and PSA. The two parties agreed that the German automaker’s production facilities will carry producing Opel, Vauxhall, Buick, and Holden vehicles beyond 2019. But the future of the flagship SUV is uncertain, with Auto Express expecting PSA “to freeze all GM-related projects” beyond 2019.

Citing insider information, Auto Express keeps our hopes up by adding: “It [the SUV project] may be revived, however, as a project that sits on a PSA chassis, such as the EMP2.” That makes sense considering that the platform’s modularity, but realistically, there are still a lot of ifs and buts to be addressed.

The British publication claims Opel and Vauxhall have started a 100-day process to come up with a business plan for themselves under Groupe PSA, three and a bit months that might or might not see the seven-seat sport utility vehicle make it past the drawing board.

On the subject of PSA’s influence on Opel and Vauxhall, bear in mind that both the Crossland X and Grandland X use French bits and bobs. Other than the badges, one of the few details that connect the two crossovers to General Motors is the OnStar services suite.
