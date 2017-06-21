autoevolution

Opel Grandland X Priced Lower Than Half-Brother Peugeot 3008

At €23,700 in Germany, the all-new Opel Grandland X fits the bill for a compact SUV. What nobody was expecting, however, is that the Peugeot 3008 on which the Opel Grandland X is based costs $2,295 more.
Measuring 4.48 meters (14.7 feet) in length and boasting 514 liters (18 cubic feet) of cargo capacity with the rear seats in place, the newcomer is equipped as standard with a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine. The powerplant, which was developed by Groupe PSA, packs 130 PS (96 kW) and 230 Nm (169 pound-feet) of torque. The six-speed manual is joined by a second transmission option. More to the point, a six-speed automatic.

At launch, customers can also opt for a 1.6-liter turbo diesel with 120 PS (88 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft). Pricing for this engine starts from €26,500. Other than the superior torque to the 1.2 Turbo, the 1.6 BlueHDi brags with better fuel economy: 4.3 liters/100 km on the combined cycle. Regardless of choice, both engines are augmented by a start/stop system.

What do you get for your money other than the car per se? Alloy wheels are standard, as are the 40:60 rear seats, hill start assist, Bluetooth connectivity, road sign recognition, and lane departure warning. A 360-degree camera system and forward collision warning are also on the menu, though there are some optional extras worth ticking off the list. The highlights you should definitely get are adaptive cruise control (€800) and comfort-minded AGR driver’s seat (€390). The panoramic sunroof costs €700, whereas the Denon-branded premium sound system retails at €580.

Unfortunately no, the Grandland X isn’t available with all-wheel-drive. The EMP2 platform, however, can be augmented by Grip Control, an optional system that adapts the torque distribution to the front wheels. In total, there are five driving modes available: Standard, ESP Off, Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Slated to make its first public outing at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the Grandland X will arrive at European dealerships shortly thereafter. Be that as it may, customers can already pre-order the compact crossover. Opel says that sales are scheduled to start in a few weeks’ time.
