Opel Omega X Imagined As Automaker’s Upcoming Flagship SUV

 
11 Jun 2017, 11:07 UTC ·
by
At the present moment, Opel has three crossovers to its name: the subcompact Crossland X, the compact-sized Mokka X, and the Grandland X. In due time, a mid-size sport utility vehicle will join the lineup, but don’t expect it to arrive sooner than 2020.
Before the yet-unnamed flagship SUV will be introduced to the public, 2019 will see Opel replace the Mokka X with a second generation. If we can turn back to the focal point of this story, the thing with the mid-sized SUV is that we don’t know many things about it right now.

Mary Barra, the head honcho of all things General Motors, confirmed that something is cooking over in Russelsheim way back in 2014. Effectively a successor to the Antara, the newcomer has been described by the strongest woman in the automotive industry as being “the brand’s second flagship alongside the Insignia.” That would be the second-generation Insignia, which is available Stateside as the Buick Regal.

Based on the clues mentioned beforehand, Opel is targeting the likes of the Nissan X-Trail, Renault Koleos, Skoda Kodiaq, and so forth. The large wheelbase could also accommodate a seven-seat configuration, which is a big selling point for customers in the market for a family-oriented utility vehicle. As for the underpinnings, it’s anybody’s guess if the upcoming sport utility vehicle’s platform will be sourced from General Motors or Groupe PSA.

If, for some reason, GM has anything to do with the 2020 model bearing in mind Opel is now a PSA-owned manufacturer, then you’re looking at the C1XX employed by the likes of the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5. As for the remaining possibility, look no further than the DS 7 Crossback and its mid-sized version of the EMP2 platform.

It’s still a bit too early to imagine how the flagship model will look like or be called, but pixel artist Kleber Silva had a go at both. Using many styling cues from the Peugeot 5008 and Opel Grandland X, the visual speculation isn’t half bad. The Omega X name attributed by Silva, meanwhile, is a nod to the rear-wheel-drive Omega sedan.

EUIPO's database reveals that Opel still holds the right to use the name.
Opel Omega X rendering Opel SUV crossover
 
