2018 Opel Grandland X Is Perfectly Predictable

Following a thorough surprise in the form of the 2017 Insignia, Opel
has been on a predictable streak with its crossovers. The Crossland X is just that bit more interesting than the Meriva MPV, but its design is generic at best. The freshly uncovered Grandland X pulls off pretty much the same trick, falling behind its French sibs.
Measuring 4,477 millimeters in length and with a wheelbase of 2,675 millimeters, the Grandland X is not as commodious as the Citroen C5 Aircross
. Compared to its other platform brother, the Peugeot 3008
, it is that bit longer, but the wheelbase is exactly the same.
On the subject of underpinnings, the EMP2 architecture in this application is a FWD
-only affair, yet Opel actually dares to highlight the crossover’s off-road appeal. More to the point, “an irresistible off-road appeal”
is how Karl-Thomas Neumann, the chief exec of the German carmaker, puts it.
'Scuse my French, but why brag about such a thing as long as the car per se is not capable off the beaten track? Opel, for its part, then points out to an optional traction control system called Grip Control, which is said to ensure “top traction in diverse situations.”
An AWD
system, as the GKN-developed twin-clutch Twinster
, would have a more inspired solution.
A strict five seater with a load volume ranging from 514 to 1,652 liters with the rear seats folded, the Grandland X doesn’t fare any better in terms of propulsion. In fact, both Opel and sister brand Vauxhall have not even opened the subject of powertrains.
Considering that the first public outing of the Grandland X is scheduled for the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
, it’s definitely too early to talk about the four-pot mills the compact crossover will proud itself on. As for sales, prospective customers will have to wait until 2018 for the first units to hit the lots.
“A stylish newcomer is ready to attack in the booming compact SUV segment – and that is our new Opel Grandland X. Its name stands for adventure, independence and abundance. With its sporty design, the Grandland X looks fantastic and will ensure that new customers get excited about the Opel brand,”
said Opel head honcho Karl-Thomas Neumann.