2018 Opel Grandland X Shows Headlights In Teaser Published By Brand's CEO

6 Apr 2017
Opel has an SUV/crossover offensive in progress, and its biggest product has yet to be launched.
We already know that it will be called Grandland X, and we now have an official teaser image. The company's CEO published the photo on his verified Twitter account.

The vehicle that is pictured has its headlights on, and that makes it difficult to perceive its shapes and design, but it appears to be a production-specification vehicle.

The CEO of Opel has also mentioned that he is currently working with a team to film a video that will showcase the new product. The German brand is expected to launch the 2018 Grandland X during the Frankfurt Motor Show, but it may be revealed ahead of the event that takes place this fall.

The Russelsheim brand’s largest crossover from the new family rides on the EMP2 platform from the PSA Group. The latter is currently the new owner of the marque, along with its British sibling, but the Grandland X was developed in a partnership between the two corporations, several years before this acquisition deal was signed.

Opel will use the Grandland to replace the Zafira in its lineup, and it will be sized between the compact and the mid-sized segments. However, the Insignia Grand Sport will get a crossover later in its life, which will be bigger than the Grandland.

Until that model arrives, the SUV teased by the brand’s CEO is the largest crossover in the Opel lineup.

Brand officials have previously explained that Grandland stands for an adventurous personality that is always prepared and willing to explore new things, both in urban and rural environments.

A seven-seat version will be optionally available, which is supposed to help take the place of the Zafira in this company’s lineup.

We expect the marque to reveal more of the Grandland X in the upcoming weeks and months. It is possible that Opel/Vauxhall will schedule an unveiling and a road test event for the media before the launch at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
2018 Opel Grandland X
 
