Opel Crossland X Priced From EUR 16,850 In Germany

10 Mar 2017
Based on a subcompact platform shared with the Citroen C3 Picasso, the Opel Crossland X now has a starting price. Following its first public outing at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the German marque now owned by French automaker Groupe PSA announced that the cheapest model of the lot retails from €16,850.
Only available in front-wheel-drive form, the Crossland X is offered with a selection three-cylinder gasoline and four-cylinder diesel engines. The 1.2-liter three-banger Citroen refers to as the PureTech prides itself on merely 81 PS (60 kW) and a combined fuel consumption of 5.1 l/100 km. The 1.2 Turbo, meanwhile, features direct injection and three drive variants. In the ECOTEC version’s case, that’d be a friction-optimized five-speed manual.

The other cog swappers are a six-speed manual and a six-speed auto. In the highest tune available for the Crossland X, the 1.2 Turbo boasts 130 metric horsepower (96 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, translating into zero to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds and a top speed of 206 km/h (128 mph) The 1.2 Turbo in ECOTEC attire, on the other hand, churns out 110 metric ponies (81 kW).

On the turbo diesel front, the cheapest 1.6-liter of the lot is available from €19,300 and develops 99 PS (73 kW) and 254 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The fuel economy-minded version, also called ECOTEC, returns a combined 3.6 l/100 km on the NEDC cycle. If it’s get-up-and-go you’re after, Opel offers a 120 PS (88 kW) variant of the 1.6-liter diesel, with 300 Nm of pulling power.

Starting with the Edition trim level, Opel ups the ante with OnStar goodies that include 24-hour emergency call service, remote lock/unlock, and a so-called personal service. The latter allows the user to get in touch with an advisor, who can help with finding a parking space, book a hotel, and so on.

Last, but not least, the Crossland X is capable of 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and even wireless charging for your smartphone. By the end of the year, the subcompact Crossland X will be joined by the compact-sized Grandland X in the Opel crossover lineup.
