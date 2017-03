Opel Crossland X Priced From EUR 16,850 In Germany

Only available in front-wheel-drive form, the Crossland X is offered with a selection three-cylinder gasoline and four-cylinder diesel engines. The 1.2-liter three-banger Citroen refers to as the PureTech prides itself on merely 81 PS (60 kW) and a combined fuel consumption of 5.1 l/100 km. The 1.2 Turbo, meanwhile, features direct injection and three drive variants. In the ECOTEC version’s case, that’d be a friction-optimized five-speed manual.The other cog swappers are a six-speed manual and a six-speed auto. In the highest tune available for the Crossland X , the 1.2 Turbo boasts 130 metric horsepower (96 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, translating into zero to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds and a top speed of 206 km/h (128 mph) The 1.2 Turbo in ECOTEC attire, on the other hand, churns out 110 metric ponies (81 kW).On the turbo diesel front, the cheapest 1.6-liter of the lot is available from €19,300 and develops 99 PS (73 kW) and 254 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The fuel economy-minded version, also called ECOTEC, returns a combined 3.6 l/100 km on the NEDC cycle. If it’s get-up-and-go you’re after, Opel offers a 120 PS (88 kW) variant of the 1.6-liter diesel, with 300 Nm of pulling power.Starting with the Edition trim level, Opel ups the ante with OnStar goodies that include 24-hour emergency call service, remote lock/unlock, and a so-called personal service. The latter allows the user to get in touch with an advisor, who can help with finding a parking space, book a hotel, and so on.Last, but not least, the Crossland X is capable of 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and even wireless charging for your smartphone. By the end of the year, the subcompact Crossland X will be joined by the compact-sized Grandland X in the Opel crossover lineup.