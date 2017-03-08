Opel Crossland X Is Now a Peugeot in Geneva

Considering how much Opel and PSA Peugeot-Citroen have been collaborating in the past few years, it's a good thing that GM sold its European division. Take this Crossland X, a dorky MPV disguised as an adventure vehicle, yet still sharing its underpinnings with the Peugeot 2008.

MPV

Bowing in Geneva this week, the Crossland X is the perfect way to mark the tie-up that resulted in the second largest automaker in Europe being formed. Volkswagen is finally getting a rival with as much experience and brand variety.As a man who's after more driving thrills and luxury, the Crossland X is nowhere near my alley. In fact, it's up a tree, through some bushes and down a hole that goes the opposite way from my alley. But if Peugeot had success with the 2008, why wouldn't Opel do the same?Just like the revised Mokka X model that sits above it in the range, the Crossland X is a full-LED offering with a bold front end. Its roof design is reminiscent of the ADAM city car, and the black body kit gives it a rough-and-ready appearance.At 4.21 meters long, it's 160mm shorter than the Astra, but 100mm taller, which explains why it looks so dorky. It's also smaller than the Merivawhich it replaces.Great things usually don't come in small packages when it comes to cars. But the baby crossover has up to 520 liters of trunk space when the rear bench is slid all the way forward. That makes it more practical than the Mokka in some ways. As standard, though, the trunk is only 410 liters, extendable to 1,255 liters when all the seats are folded flat.That being said, we'd still wait a few more months until the Grandland X comes out. That one is based on the Peugeot 3008 platform. You know, the model that just won European car of the year.An off-road vehicle only in design, the Crossland X is front-wheel drive only. Although not official info, we've learned that the Opel model uses Peugeot's three 1.2-liter engines, the base 82 PS VTi unit, plus the two 110 and 130 PS turbocharged units. A 1.6-liter CDTi diesel with different outputs will also be available.