Racemo by Tamo Is an Indian Racing Game Car at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

From the company that makes the cheapest car in the world, Tata is now the owner of two very successful UK-based brands. But the desire to establish its own brand globally has never stopped, and today they unveiled the Racemo concept at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

One of these days, Hell will freeze over, and Tata will build one of these crazy concepts. One of these days, we'll say only good things about it... but not today.The unveiling is accompanied by a strange promo video where the Racemo jumps out from the computer screen into the real world and then back into the digital one again. It makes no sense, and the graphics are off, which is not to say we hate the design.Short and stubby, it kind of reminds us of the smart Brabus roadster. The front end is all angular and futuristic, like a cross between the Aston Martin Vulcan and the BAC Mono. Meanwhile, the doors are McLaren-like, opening the way to a right-hand drive driver-focused cabin with three large screens and aluminum surfaces everywhere."We launched our sub-brand TAMO as our answer to new technologies, business models, and partnerships. Racemo is the first innovation from TAMO, and our emotional, unexpected leap to the future.From styling and design to driver experience and technology, Racemo is an extension of customers' personality, as part of their digital ecosystem and will break the ice with the radical new presence and pique the interest in the parent brand," said Tata Motors CEO, Guenter Butschek.All the styling work was done at the Tata Motors Design Studio in Turin, Italy. They say the car is made out of a patented MoFlex Multi-Material Sandwich structure, or MMS. The only place where you will find less is under the hood, as the Tamo Racemo is powered by a three-cylinder 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing impressive (for the size) figures of 190 PS and 210 Nm (155 lb-ft) of torque. Because it's light, 0 to 100 km/h sprints take about 6 seconds. You might see that in Forza Horizon 3, but the numbers don't match up in our minds.