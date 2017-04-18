Opel CEO Teases Grandland X On Twitter

Following the subcompact-sized Crossland X, Opel will soon take the veils off yet another crossover utility vehicle. Grandland X
is its name, and prior to its debut, the automaker’s chief exec took to Twitter to tease the newest member of the X family.
“Cloaked for now, unveiled soon,”
is what Karl-Thomas Neumann has to say for the time being. But based on its proportions when compared to the Crossland X and Mokka X, the Grandland X is that bit wider and longer than its kindred. In contrast to the Mokka X
, the Grandland X won’t be offered with all-wheel-drive, at least not in the first instance.
Underpinned by Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform, ICE-only models of the compact crossover will come exclusively in FWD
attire. With a wee bit of luck, Opel might gain access to the e-AWD
drivetrain that’s planned to be added to the Citroen C5 Aircross
range sometime in 2018. If this proves to be the case, then expect 300-hp from a turbocharged inline-four engine and two electric motors, with the latter driving the rear wheels.
Its nearest counterpart, as in the Peugeot 3008
, is currently available with a selection of three- and four-cylinder powerplants ranging from the 1.2 PureTech 130 S&S to the 2.0 BlueHDi 180 S&S EAT6. What the Opel Grandland X won’t share with the 3008, however, is styling.
Essentially a Crossland X xeroxed at 120 percent, the new kid on the block will be a strict five-seater vehicle tasked with indirectly replacing the aging Zafira people carrier. From a visual standpoint, the compact crossover will definitely look better than the Zafira, but when compared to the Peugeot and Citroen, I’m not too sure Opel
thought this through.
When all is said and done, the company’s true offensive in the utility segment will happen by decade’s end, when a three-row SUV
will be put into production at Opel’s Russelsheim assembly complex. There’s not much known about the upcoming model right now, but rumor has it many nuts and bolts will be shared with the all-new Insignia mid-size sedan.