Opel Arranges Massive Exhibit For This Year's Techno Classica With Its Flagships

Opel
has announced a joint effort for the 29th Techno Classica
event, where it plans to showcase its flagships from the last eight decades of its existence.
The German brand’s classic division has teamed up with Alt Opel IG, which is the owners club dedicated to vintage models from this company, and the two partners will animate a huge stand at the exhibit organized in Essen.
This year’s motto for the brand is “Opel’s Flagships,” and the company has arranged the presentation of the most relevant models of this kind from its history.
The oldest Russelsheim-built car that will be present at the event is a 1937 Admiral, while the newest is the 2017 Insignia Grand Sport. Back then, the Admiral was the spearhead of the German brand, and the same can be said about the Insignia this year.
Other models that will be present include a 1956 Kapitan, a 1968 Diplomat A, a 1970 Admiral, and a 1978 Senator A. The 1956 Kapitan has gold-plated ornaments from the factory, because this example was built this way to celebrate the production of the two-millionth Opel car ever made.
All of the automobiles listed above will offer visitors the chance to see the evolution of this brand’s top models, which have come a long way since 1937, as you can observe in the photo gallery.
The 2017 Techno Classica will take place next month, from April 5 to 11. Last year, 210,000 visitors from 41 countries experienced the event
, and its organizers expect even more people in 2017.
The theme for the 29th edition is “Share the Passion,” and you can say that this marque is doing that precisely with the 400-square-meter stand it has prepared in Hall 2 of the event.
If you have not heard about Techno Classica until now, you must know that it is a global event dedicated to vintage
, classic
, and prestige automobiles. The organizers welcome vintage motorcycles, race cars of all eras, experts in restoration, and spare parts suppliers.