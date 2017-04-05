Opel Reveals All-New 2018 Insignia Country Tourer, Will Debut in Frankfurt

Despite rumors of its demise, the Insignia Country Tourer lives on for another generation. Following the recent reveal of the second-generation wagon, the high-rider model made a web debut that is meant to coincide with Buick's Regal TourX
showing in New York.
The Country Tourer was discontinued in Britain about two years ago with reports suggesting that the Europeans will do the same. But perhaps because Mercedes saw enough potential in the market to launch the E-Class All Terrain, Opel
reconsidered its decision.
We wouldn't go as far as to say that this is a true alternative to a crossover. It still rides pretty low and doesn't have the same sort of appeal. But if you're looking for a family car that can do a little more, it's hard to argue with the Country Tourer.
Compared to the base model, the Insignia CT rides 20mm or 0.8 of an inch taller. Most of the bodywork is the same except for the rugged black cladding that covers the vulnerable underbelly of the wagon. Styling is modern, but a little bit less flashy than the Audi A4 allroad. The double exhaust system is a nice touch, but it's also fake.
Engine options have not been detailed yet, but expect a mix of the 1.6 and 2.0-liter diesel units. Opel speaks of the all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that's already been introduced on the regular models. However, the new Country Tourer might eventually have a FWD
version, just like its predecessor and some of its rivals.
The practicality is on par or better than in rival. With the rear seats folded flat, there's 1,665 liters of cargo room or 130 more than in the previous version. The roof can also support another 100 kilograms (220 pounds). Meanwhile, the passengers can enjoy more legroom thanks to the 92mm-longer wheelbase.
On the tech side, you have all the safety systems, a 360-degree camera to help you park, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. Look for a motor show debut in Frankfurt this September.