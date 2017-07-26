Opel Corsa S Is a 150 HP Warm Hatch With OPC Looks and Recaro Seats

Automakers tell us that cars like this one are a dying breed, but some are so easy to develop that they do it anyway. Say hello to the latest version of the Corsa S, the OPC for people with a learner's permit.

8 photos



This member of



But we have to point out the significant power gap, as the HP and 245 Nm of torque. The difference seems even larger when you compare the 0 to 100 km/h sprint times: 6.8 vs. 8.9 seconds. You can also get similar performance from the 140 HP version of the Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost.



Earlier this week, Opel launched this new Corsa S from €18,400 in 3-door form or €19,085. Sure, there OPC model costs significantly more. But you can find the latest model with a couple of hundred miles for around €20,000.



While it might sound like we're knocking it down, the Corsa S is a pretty cool first car to have. Opel Performance Center also plays a big part in the design, lending an aero package that includes the front chin, side skirts, and rear spoiler. Also, the 3-door gets a new grille and carbon-look mirror caps, as well as LED daytime running lights and 17-inch twin-color alloy wheels.



Inside, you get the sense that it's a serious bit of kit. The usual aluminum sports pedals, leather steering wheel, and tinted windows are present. However, we also see Recaro leather bucket seats costing €1,350 extra. Anyone looking to stay in touch should look forward to the R 4.0 Intelli-Link system with smartphone integration via the Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The Corsa E generation is mostly based on the Corsa D. This 3-door version even shares the roof and glass portions. But while the old Corsa S featured a lower output version of the 1.6-liter turbo in the OPC, this one packs a 1.4-liter.This member of Opel's SIDI Turbo family has been doing a good job powering the Astra. The 150 horsepower, 220 Nm four-cylinder can also be found on several versions of the smaller Adam hatchback.But we have to point out the significant power gap, as the Corsa OPC now delivers 207and 245 Nm of torque. The difference seems even larger when you compare the 0 to 100 km/h sprint times: 6.8 vs. 8.9 seconds. You can also get similar performance from the 140 HP version of the Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost.Earlier this week, Opel launched this new Corsa S from €18,400 in 3-door form or €19,085. Sure, there OPC model costs significantly more. But you can find the latest model with a couple of hundred miles for around €20,000.While it might sound like we're knocking it down, the Corsa S is a pretty cool first car to have. Opel Performance Center also plays a big part in the design, lending an aero package that includes the front chin, side skirts, and rear spoiler. Also, the 3-door gets a new grille and carbon-look mirror caps, as well as LED daytime running lights and 17-inch twin-color alloy wheels.Inside, you get the sense that it's a serious bit of kit. The usual aluminum sports pedals, leather steering wheel, and tinted windows are present. However, we also see Recaro leather bucket seats costing €1,350 extra. Anyone looking to stay in touch should look forward to the R 4.0 Intelli-Link system with smartphone integration via the Apple Carplay and Android Auto.