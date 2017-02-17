autoevolution

Opel Corsa OPC vs. Renault Clio RS Trophy: Which Sounds Better?

 
17 Feb 2017, 11:24 UTC ·
by
These two cars have been duking it out for a really long time. I still remember how Tiff Needell pitched the 197 Clio against the Corsa OPC/VXR well over a decade ago.
But the battle is all about mind games in 2017. Tiff criticized the Corsa for having a less predictable 1.6-liter turbo engine. But now, every mini hot hatch has one of those, including the Clio RS.

Like smartphone companies taking each other's ideas, Renault has not only borrowed the turbo idea but also came up with a few of its own.

Reviewers loved the old naturally aspirated 197 and the 200 facelift, us included. But with the customers, it's the other way around. They want an everyday hot hatch, one that can deliver speed effortlessly. Thus sales of Clio RS models have gone up by 40%.

On the other hand, Opel has been making the same car forever. Underneath the Corsa's new front end is the same old car, stuck in its 3-door ways. But the engineering work is sold. Compared to the outgoing model, it's stiffer, has better tires, a diff, and a factory-fitted Remus exhaust, if we remember correctly.

I kinda' like the Corsa's interior a lot better. It' classy, with a nicer screen and a set of conventional white dials. The Clio RS is just a mess of shiny black plastic.

Similar-sized cars with the same kind of engine max out at the same speed, around 230 km/h. You can check that out in the video. While the acceleration isn't timed seriously, the launch control of the updated Clio RS Trophy makes it the faster car... fractionally. I think it sounds a little better as well.

Regarding price, they are about as evenly matched as hot hatches come, the Clio RS Trophy costing €24,490, just €300 less than the 207 horsepower OPC rival. You could save a little money by getting the regular RS. For the sake of a smoother ride, I would consider it.

