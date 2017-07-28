autoevolution

2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer Priced Between Golf and Passat Alltrack

Ahead of the model's debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, pricing for the all-new Opel Insignia Country Tourer has been revealed today. Getting behind the wheel of a rugged German family car will set you back from €34,885.
That is undoubtedly a lot of money, but if we look at some of its competitors, the new Country Tourer is acceptably priced. For example, a VW Golf Alltrack starts at from €33,500 with the 2.0 TDI engine. Meanwhile, the Passat Alltrack is from €39,725 with an identical powertrain.

So even though it's about the size of the Passat, Opel is charging only a small premium over the Golf. The Insignia Country Tourer was very nearly discontinued, but we're glad to see it wasn't. The standard equipment list cannot be ignored: forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and the latest IntelliLink system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and OnStar.

I know most people would just buy a regular crossover for that kind of money. In fact, even I would consider a used BMW X3 instead of the Country Tourer. But it drives like a regular car and has all the practicality you need.

Thankfully, there's none of that downsizing crap like you get in something like a Renault Kadjar. The engines Opel offers include a 170 HP 2.o-liter diesel or a 260 HP gasoline one. The company says that later on, a 1.5-liter gasoline motor with 165 HP will also join the range, but you probably don't want that.

Compared to the base model, the Insignia CT rides 20mm or 0.8 of an inch taller. Most of the bodywork is the same except for the rugged black cladding that covers the vulnerable underbelly of the wagon. Legroom and cargo space are comparable to a Skoda Superb, and another 100 kilos of bikes or canoeing equipment can be stacked up on the roof rack.

There's also the option to go for the Exclusive program from €35,885. It gives you the option to pick exactly the color you want or option some nicer leather. And best of all, they throw in the 8-inch navigation system and LED headlights.
