Porsche 911 Drag Races Camaro SS and 4th-Gen Camaro, Slays Them Both

Traditionally, drag racing is about American cars with V8 engines. At least that's how it all started back in the 1940s. But this type of racing now sees all sorts of vehicles hit the track. And often enough, European and Asian cars are quicker than the good ole American rigs with V8 mills.
This Porsche 911 vs Chevrolet Camaro SS drag race is a solid example. There's no info as to whether these cars are stock or not, but let's take a look at their factory specs. This 911 appears to be a 2009 Turbo S model, which means it packs a twin-turbo, 3.8-liter flat-six under the hood. The mill was factory rated at 523 horsepower.
Hitting the other lane is a fifth-generation Chevy Camaro SS, which came fitted with a naturally aspirated, 6.2-liter V8 good for 426 horsepower when paired to a manual transmission. Camaros with the automatic gearbox were rated at 400 horsepower.
Again, we don't know if these cars sport any upgrades, but the quarter-mile ends with a predictible result for stock examples. The 911 Turbo S runs the sprint in 11.43 seconds at 124 mph (200 kph), whereas the Camaro SS crosses the finish line almost two seconds later. That's a 13.38-second run at 106 mph (171 kph).
Since the 911 Turbo is not only more powerful and lighter but also fitted with an AWD system, the gap is far from surprising. And this Porsche is actually a tad quicker than the company's official rating from 2009, at 11.6 seconds.
The second race sees the 911 Turbo S take on a fourth-generation Camaro Z28. The German sports car wins this duel too, this time around with a 11.22-second run. The Camaro covers the sprint in 12.12 seconds, quicker than the fifth-gen SS. Given that fourth-gen Camaro Z28 was factory rated at no more than 310 horsepower, it's safe to say that this particular example features some upgrades under the hood.
With both Camaros defeated, the 911 lines up next to a Fox-body Mustang, which seems better equipped for drag racing with meatier rear tires and a big hood bulge hiding some sort of forced induction. The 911 crosses the line first, but the Mustang posts the quicker ET at 11.43 seconds.
But wait, there's more. In the final race included in this video, the Turbo S smokes a four-door Dodge Charger by posting its best ET yet at 11.06 seconds. The Mopar is no match for the 911 at 13.01 seconds.
