Woodward Avenue Turns Into Drag Strip on August 14 as Roadkill Nights Returns

There is no other country in the world with a bigger love for drag racing than America, be it legal or otherwise. From the dark streets of a city to the established strips, and from beat-down sleepers to the most modern monsters, there’s a little bit of everything for the drag race enthusiasts living here.
There are several specialized events taking place each year, yet few are however as celebrated as the Roadkill Nights, an insane gathering that sees a portion of the public Woodward Avenue in Pontiac, Michigan get turned into an improvised drag strip, for all to enjoy.
Roadkill was held each year since 2015 (10,000 people took part in the first one), wih the exception of 2020, when it did not take place because of the restrictions caused by the health crisis. Given all this, and how for more than a year we’ve had limited access to all sorts of other, similar events, it is to be expected the 2021 edition will be a major hit as well.
Roadkill takes place on August 14, and will comprise, aside from the actual racing, tons of Dodge-related things, given how the carmaker is heavily involved in this. We’ll get to experience the real Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats doing their usual thrill and drift rides, but also simulators putting people behind the wheel of a virtual Challenger SRT Demon.
The Woodward Avenue area will also be home to classic and modern muscle car shows, pro-mods exhibitions, and dyno testing for those willing to learn the numbers that make up their rides.
The 2021 Roadkill Nights is what will kickstart the Cruise Week taking place a few days later, and it will be streaming on most of Dodge’s social media channels for those that cannot attend.
More info, including on how to register for drag racing, can be found at this link.
