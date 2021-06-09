BMW X3 M Drag Races Corvette Grand Sport, Hits Chevy Where It Hurts

4 Modded 1969 Chevy Nova Murders Everything at the Drag Strip With 7.43-Second Run

BMW has just released the mid-cycle revamp for the X3 M and X4 M , with the main tech improvement involving extra torque owed to upgraded components for the twin-turbo 3.0L straight-six, therefore reducing acceleration times. However, the pre-revamp model remains one of the quickest SUVs on the market, as demonstrated by the X3 M Competition we have here. 6 photos SUV , with its 510 hp, 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) twin-turbo 3.0L straight-six, can deliver mid-to-high 11s runs.



For one, the Bavarian toy battled a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport. Mixing the widebody aero and (partially) the suspension of the Z06 with the 460 hp, 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque delivered by the



Even knowing these figures, seeing the extra-wide 'Vette line up next to the high-riding German machine may build the kind of expectations that are shattered by the race results.



However, America was also represented by a first-generation Silverado. And, as hinted by the Hoosier slicks wrapped around the rear wheels of the Golden Bowtie model, this truck is nowhere near its factory specification.



The piece of footage below, which comes from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, also brings a third race, which once again pits the Bavarian against a contraption that fights for Uncle Sam.



This time around, we see the X3 M Competition duke it out with a



However, this is an index race, which relies more on the drivers' abilities than the might of their vehicles. Such a confrontation involves a designated time (that would be 12s for this race), with the win going to the vehicle that stays as close to it as possible. Going under that value automatically results in a loss.



As for the case where both competitors "beat" the time, which just happens to describe this situation, the one who breaks it by the least amount is the winner.



