From Milan to Malpensa in 10 Minutes, Traveling at Speeds of 745 Miles per Hour

It’s the new way to get around and it’s all the rage these days. You guessed it, we're talking about the hyperloop technology, which consists of a sealed tube that connects cities and could significantly reduce travel times, compared to trains and even airplanes. And now, Italy is thinking about getting in the loop.
The hyperloop technology is the next-generation ground mode of transport and the concept (of course) belongs to Elon Musk. The hyperloop would have you travel in capsules placed inside that low-pressure tube, reaching ultra-high speeds of up to more than 1,200 kph (745 mph).
Based on data from other hyperloop projects, the capsules would measure around 65 feet (20 meters) in length and would have a diameter of 8.8 feet (2.7 m). Because this is meant to be a sustainable mode of transport, it would be powered with the help of renewable sources such as solar energy.
The tube system of a hyperloop would minimize friction which means it would require much less energy to operate than conventional transportation.
Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) recently partnered with Hyperloop Italia, to design the hyperloop and create a new, futuristic, and sustainable infrastructure for the peninsula.
According to Hyperloop Italia CEO Bibop Gresta, the hyperloop transport hubs will be intuitive to navigate, fully integrated within the urban context, safe, convenient, accessible, and created with a new generation of environmentally friendly materials with recycled content.
The hyperloop would be able to reduce travel time from Milan to Malpensa from 40 minutes to just 10 minutes. There will be no intermediate stops as is the case with trains, as the hyperloop will take you straight to your destination.
That’s pretty much what we know so far about the hyperloop project in Italy, as ZHA hasn’t given us a timeframe yet. We are yet to find out when we could see the futuristic technology implemented in Italy, but we’ll keep you in the loop.
