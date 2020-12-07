Lamborghini Knows There's Just One Diablo Anyone Should Ever Agree to Worship

5 Hyperloop to Connect Amsterdam to Paris in 90 Minutes as Early as 2028

4 Tesla Is Working on 12-Passenger Electric Van for The Boring Company

2 A Tesla Bus or Van for the Boring Tunnels Is Still in the Cards

1 Virgin Hyperloop Makes History With First Passenger Test for XP-2 Pod

More on this:

Elon Musk Offers First Look at the Las Vegas Loop With a Tunnel Rave

Elon Musk’s hyperloop idea has evolved considerably since its official introduction in 2016, to the point where The Boring Company’s current projects are basically regular Teslas traveling through regular tunnels. 1 photo not to throw a rave. If you’re going to show the world the first glimpse of something, you might as well make it turn into



Late last week, the Tesla CEO offered what is probably the first official look at the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop (LVCC Loop) by sharing a video of the passenger boarding area. “Tunnel Rave,” Musk wrote in the caption of the video he posted to Twitter, in true Elon Musk style.



Coming from the man who’s planning



As noted above, the Loop started off as



The first stretch of the Loop is meant to cut down time needed to cross the campus to just one minute. Expansions are eyed to include the McCarran International Airport, Allegiant Stadium, downtown Las Vegas and eventually Los Angeles, but progress on the Loop has not been without criticism. Most notable is the fact that certain fire regulations might prevent the use of the Loop at the advertised capacity, which would mean it would have no impact on traffic density above ground, among other things.



Then again, Elon Musk is a man with many aces up his sleeve. Offering a true-to-life rave experience for passengers seems to be just one of the “gets” of the LVCC, though it would arguably do nothing in terms of appeasing local authorities.



Tunnel Rave pic.twitter.com/d3JKOIAsy7 — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) December 4, 2020 But that’s no reasonto throw a rave. If you’re going to show the world the first glimpse of something, you might as well make it turn into a memorable event . A rave seems like the best idea.Late last week, the Tesla CEO offered what is probably the first official look at the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop (LVCC Loop) by sharing a video of the passenger boarding area. “Tunnel Rave,” Musk wrote in the caption of the video he posted to Twitter, in true Elon Musk style.Coming from the man who’s planning a “rave cave” inside the Berlin Gigafactory , which is currently under construction, the choice is hardly a surprising one. Based on the video, it looks like this tunnel, meant to be the first leg in a proposed Loop that would run the length of the Las Vegas Strip, will feature awesome neon lights and an equally awesome sound system, just perfect for sending off passengers across the campus in speeding Teslas.As noted above, the Loop started off as a hyperloop project , with Musk envisioning specially-designed pods lowered into vacuum tunnels, where they would levitate magnetically and travel at breakneck speeds. These days, the Loop is just a tunnel for Teslas, but Musk insists that there is something “more profound” about it that is yet to be revealed to common folk. Perhaps the immersive music experience adds to this “profound” dimension of traveling underground in self-driving Teslas.The first stretch of the Loop is meant to cut down time needed to cross the campus to just one minute. Expansions are eyed to include the McCarran International Airport, Allegiant Stadium, downtown Las Vegas and eventually Los Angeles, but progress on the Loop has not been without criticism. Most notable is the fact that certain fire regulations might prevent the use of the Loop at the advertised capacity, which would mean it would have no impact on traffic density above ground, among other things.Then again, Elon Musk is a man with many aces up his sleeve. Offering a true-to-life rave experience for passengers seems to be just one of the “gets” of the LVCC, though it would arguably do nothing in terms of appeasing local authorities.