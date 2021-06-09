2022 BMW X3 M, X4 M Become Torquier, More Visible With Bigger Grilles

Next to the facelifted versions of the regular X3 and X4, BMW has also pulled the cover off the 2022 X3 M and X4 M. The high-performance versions of the premium compact SUVs sport visual and mechanical tweaks, and are set to arrive in showrooms across the U.S. of A. in September, with MSRPs of $69,900 for the X3 M and $73,400 for the X4 M, excluding the $995 destination charge.
The biggest change is obviously the grille, with both vehicles getting bigger kidneys up front. Mind you, they’re not as big as on the M3 and M4, yet. The LED headlights are also slimmer, and the taillights look more modern. Moreover, the bumpers have been updated on both ends and have a more angular design. The Carbon Black, Brooklyn Grey, Bay Blue and Sao Paulo Yellow paint finishes have been added to the palette, which consists of eight colors in total.
Those unfamiliar with the cockpit might be tempted to say that it looks the same. And it does, for the most part, but the center console has been revised, and the air vents are new. The 2022 X3 M and X4 M feature the Division’s sports seats with electrically adjustable headrests. Another novelty is the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package, which improves safety and gives those sitting behind the wheel a 3D environment visualization in the digital instrument cluster.Any updates behind the grille?
Actually, yes, the facelifted X3 M and X4 M boast 3D-printed cylinder heads that weigh less than the previous parts, and forged lightweight crankshaft shared with the latest M3 and M4. As a result, the torque of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine has been boosted by 13 lb-ft (18 Nm), while the output numbers soldier on.
This means that the regular X3 M and X4 M have 473 HP (480 PS / 358 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm), whereas the X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition get 503 HP (510 PS / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). Power is still channeled to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.
The extra oomph enables a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 3.9 (regular) and 3.7 seconds (Competition), down from 4.1 and 4.0 seconds respectively. Flat out, both will do 155 mph (250 kph) or, with the M Driver’s Pack box checked, 174 mph (280 kph) for the X3 M and X4 M, and 177 mph (285 kph) for the Competition variants.
Those unfamiliar with the cockpit might be tempted to say that it looks the same. And it does, for the most part, but the center console has been revised, and the air vents are new. The 2022 X3 M and X4 M feature the Division’s sports seats with electrically adjustable headrests. Another novelty is the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package, which improves safety and gives those sitting behind the wheel a 3D environment visualization in the digital instrument cluster.Any updates behind the grille?
Actually, yes, the facelifted X3 M and X4 M boast 3D-printed cylinder heads that weigh less than the previous parts, and forged lightweight crankshaft shared with the latest M3 and M4. As a result, the torque of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine has been boosted by 13 lb-ft (18 Nm), while the output numbers soldier on.
This means that the regular X3 M and X4 M have 473 HP (480 PS / 358 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm), whereas the X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition get 503 HP (510 PS / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). Power is still channeled to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.
The extra oomph enables a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 3.9 (regular) and 3.7 seconds (Competition), down from 4.1 and 4.0 seconds respectively. Flat out, both will do 155 mph (250 kph) or, with the M Driver’s Pack box checked, 174 mph (280 kph) for the X3 M and X4 M, and 177 mph (285 kph) for the Competition variants.