Refreshed 2022 BMW X4 Gets Accurately Rendered With Sunglasses Grille

BMW has always pushed the design of its cars in new directions, but things have really gotten out of hand after the debut of the X7. We always knew all the smaller SUVs were going to receive weird grilles of their own, and it's almost time for that to happen with the X4.
The second generation of the smaller Sports Utility Coupe is nearing the middle of its life cycle, which means a facelift is on its way. This has already been previewed by its sister car, the X3, which leaked out in China.
Numerous small revisions are planned for both models in the usual places: front and rear bumpers, grille, and lights. Not all X3 and X4 models will look the same since BMW offers a multitude of equipment lines and trim packages.
Based on the design of the X3 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse), the Russian website Kolesa put together a pair of renderings which we believe accurately depict the upcoming X4. The changes at the front are pretty obvious, starting with a new, even narrower LED signature for the headlights.
The bumper has obviously been changed as well. We've seen these shapes on the smaller X2, and they resemble the mouth of an angry dog. But the biggest change has to be that new double kidney grille, shaped like a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.
The upgrades are slightly less obvious at the back. It's mainly the taillights that changed. We'd point out the extra vents below them, but BMW really should get praise for adding more fake bits.
Unlike some of its German counterparts, BMW remains committed to the normal engines, but has promised to reduce about 50% of the variations. This probably won't impact the X4 too hard, since it relies on the more efficient 2.0- and 3.0-liter powertrains.
Some changes have already been made. For example, in late 2020, the X3, X4 and 3 Series range received a lot of mild-hybrid systems. BMW is expected to reveal the facelifted X3 in June, and the X4 should follow in a few months. The update to the full X3 M and X4 M will probably be ready in early 2022.
