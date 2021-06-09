Refreshed 2022 BMW X3 and X4 Starting Production Late Summer, MSRPs From $43,700

Ever since the world has been taken by storm by crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, BMW has made it big with its ever expanding line of Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV). But keeping up with the trends requires constant work, so it’s only natural for the third-generation X3 and second-generation X4 models to go through the traditional facelift procedure.
The updated 2022 BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle and 2022 BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe, as the company likes to refer to them, are scheduled for production later this summer (August) at the group’s biggest manufacturing facility in the world: Plant Spartanburg in Greer, South Carolina.
From there, the X3 and X4 will reach U.S. dealerships with pricing starting from $43,700 (all MSRPs are without the $995 for destination) when selecting the base rear-wheel-drive X3 sDrive30i. Moving to AWD requires a commitment of at least $45,700 when opting for the X3 xDrive30i. One can also have an M GmbH-flavored X3 M40i starting at $57,800.
Meanwhile, the slightly quirkier X4 xDrive30i is $51,800, while the X4 M40i goes for $62,400. As far as the enhancements are concerned, the X3 and X4 include exterior updates front and back (including thinner headlights, larger kidney grille, etc.), an available M Sport Package to make it look sportier without spending serious cash on a full-blown M version, as well as new paint finishes: BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II (X3) and Piermont Red (X4).
Moving inside, the mid-cycle upgrades include a center console inspired by the new 4 Series which now has a different “control island” featuring access to many functions (gear selector lever, start/stop button, the electric parking brake, HDC, BMW Controller).
The X3 now gets a standard 10.25-inch central touchscreen while upgrading to the available Live Cockpit Professional nets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch central display. The X4, meanwhile, comes with the Live Cockpit from the get-go.
As far as the powertrains are concerned, the main novelty is the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for the X3 and X4 M40i six-cylinder versions. It enables increased efficiency but also comes with an 11-hp electric boost during acceleration. The total power output stands at 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), allowing for a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 130 or 155 mph (209/250 kph), depending on the tires.
From there, the X3 and X4 will reach U.S. dealerships with pricing starting from $43,700 (all MSRPs are without the $995 for destination) when selecting the base rear-wheel-drive X3 sDrive30i. Moving to AWD requires a commitment of at least $45,700 when opting for the X3 xDrive30i. One can also have an M GmbH-flavored X3 M40i starting at $57,800.
Meanwhile, the slightly quirkier X4 xDrive30i is $51,800, while the X4 M40i goes for $62,400. As far as the enhancements are concerned, the X3 and X4 include exterior updates front and back (including thinner headlights, larger kidney grille, etc.), an available M Sport Package to make it look sportier without spending serious cash on a full-blown M version, as well as new paint finishes: BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II (X3) and Piermont Red (X4).
Moving inside, the mid-cycle upgrades include a center console inspired by the new 4 Series which now has a different “control island” featuring access to many functions (gear selector lever, start/stop button, the electric parking brake, HDC, BMW Controller).
The X3 now gets a standard 10.25-inch central touchscreen while upgrading to the available Live Cockpit Professional nets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch central display. The X4, meanwhile, comes with the Live Cockpit from the get-go.
As far as the powertrains are concerned, the main novelty is the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for the X3 and X4 M40i six-cylinder versions. It enables increased efficiency but also comes with an 11-hp electric boost during acceleration. The total power output stands at 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), allowing for a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 130 or 155 mph (209/250 kph), depending on the tires.